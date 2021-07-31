NICHOLAS COUNTY FLOODING: Cleaning and storage supplies some of the most needed items for victims

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The clean-up continues this weekend in Nicholas County after floods destroyed parts of Carlisle early Friday morning.

People nearby and in neighboring counties are trying to help and get those impacted the things they need most.

Carlisle resident Billie Hinton has lived in her home for 30 years. It is also her business. Both have had some damage.

"I couldn't get out because the water was so deep," Hinton said. "It was almost up to my neck."

Her appliances, stove, oven, refrigerator are gone. Even some of her most sacred things are lost.

"I lost all of my pictures and all of my clothes are wet," she said.

Those in and around Carlisle say cleaning supplies are some of the most needed items. In neighboring Bourbon County, Paris police officers and firefighters spent Saturday collecting non-perishable food and bottled water. As customers came out of the grocery store, they left donations to deliver to Carlisle.

"They don't know the funding and when it's going to be here," said Det. Earl Hatter with the Paris Police Department. "So any monetary donation is going to be awesome to get for them."

With so many precious items either inside or outside, there's a big need for totes and bins, just anything to save items close to heart.

"A lot of these people don't have anything to store the items that they're trying to salvage," Hatter said. "They're also finding that cleaning supplies is very very much so needed."

In the next few days, weeks, or months, it's a reminder to look after one another.

"When your neighbor needs help, you need to go and help them," Hatter said.

Hinton says there's one thing the community really needs right now.

"Love," she said. "Love and understanding."

If you wish to donate items, you can reach out to Paris police, Bourbon County, or Nicholas County.