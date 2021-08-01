NICHOLAS COUNTY FLOODING: Residents waiting for insurance companies and more funding to help recovery efforts

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The clean-up process continues in Nicholas County, almost 72 hours after flooding tore apart homes and lives.

"We've had young kids and families walking up and down the road passing out food," said Wayne Shields, who lives in Carlisle. "Whatever. Whatever you need. People are stopping by wanting to know if you need any help. The community has really really come together."

The first floor of Shields' home has damage from Friday morning's food. Sacred items are gone.

"Everything," Shields said. "I mean, stuff from my kids, my grandkids, mom, dad, you know, that type of thing. It's kind of devastating at first, but move on."

He has lived in his home for 45 years. In the back, there's still some standing water. Parts of the home have carried parts of the home away from the foundation. Now part of the focus has shifted to getting money for lost or damaged items.

"Mainly getting the insurance straightened out and getting the adjustors in here," Shields said.

The owner of H&H Welding did not want to talk to LEX 18 on camera but said he has been there for more than 30 years. He says he estimated he lost at least $100,000 worth of tools and equipment.

"This is not an overnight fix," said Mayor Ronnie Clark. "Will be probably months. You've got people -- foundations are gone, houses are gone."

On Saturday, storage items and bins were necessary along with cleaning supplies. Now, much of the focus has turned to what federal aid will be available. They also wonder if Governor Andy Beshear will visit. Another request is to clear the streets so people can take care of urgent needs.

"We've had too many people wanting to come look," Clark said. "It ties our traffic flow up. It ties these people up from getting stuff to the curb that needs to be taken away."

LEX 18 reached out to FEMA for comment but has not heard back. As for Beshear, here is a statement we received from the Director of Communications for Beshear's Office, Crystal Staley: