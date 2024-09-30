Nicholasville business collecting donations for storm victims

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Nicholasville, a local business is collecting donations that will be taken to those impacted by Helene in East Tennessee.

In the last 24 hours, Colton Tudor, the Owner of Blue Line Motor Sports in Nicholasville, says he has received hundreds of donations that will be taken to East Tennessee later this week.

"A little bit goes a long way. So I thought maybe we can take a couple trailers full of stuff down there, and help some people out," says Tudor.

Colton, along with several of his employees and friends, will be taking down trailers and trucks full of necessities, such as diapers, water, household items, and non-perishable food items.

"We are going to take three to four vehicles, trucks and trailers. We will probably have eight to ten people with us. They are going to travel around and take food to people and tell them about where we are set up. We are going to set up in a big parking lot," says Tudor.

Colton says he will be collecting donations through Friday morning. Those wanting to donate, can drop off items or a monetary donation at Blue Line Motor Sports located at 5004 Park Central Ave Nicholasville, KY

"If you don't have time to get stuff on your own, we can either have someone come pick it up, you can send money, or bring cash here," explains Tudor.

Colton, like everyone else, has seen the devastation of Helene.

He said this was just one way for him to help. "I don't know. I just felt the need too. You know you see all the destruction and people helpless. It's crazy to have everything taken away from you."

Here are a list of items in need if you are looking to donate: