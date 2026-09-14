Nicholasville Jessamine County Community Recreation Center set to open in February

Nicholasville, KY- An $18 million community recreation center is taking shape in Jessamine County, with leaders saying the project marks the end of a decades-long wait for residents.

The Nicholasville Jessamine County Community Recreation Center, located on John Preece Drive and accessible from the nearby Eastern Bypass, is scheduled to open in February. The 59,000-square-foot facility sits on 110 acres adjacent to a turf field.

Anessa Snowden, one of the people at the forefront of the project, said discussions about a facility like this have been ongoing for 15 to 20 years.

"You hear for a long time oh this will never happen we're never gonna get this in our community and I think proof is in the pudding, here it is, it's upon us."

Snowden said she thinks about the impact the center will have on the community.

"I think about all of the people who are going to be impacted positively."

The multi-purpose facility will include four gyms, a walking track, and meeting rooms. It will also feature batting cages and space for pickleball, volleyball, and basketball.

"There's batting cages that come down," Snowden said.

The center is also expected to give Jessamine County the ability to host regional tournaments and events, adding to the county's 17 parks within the city-county system.

"To bring people into our community when we're not programming and have our own things going on," Snowden said, adding the facility will help "showcase what we have here, be proud of what we offer and what we have."

Snowden said the goal is to provide something for families considering a move to the area and to diversify recreational opportunities across the community.

"Something for families to want to move here...they need a reason to want to move here...schools are great here but what are you going to do when you're not at school or you're not working?"

She said the center's purpose is to "provide a lot of different opportunities for everybody."

When asked when the project would be complete, Snowden confirmed the timeline.

"We are slated to be finished in February and in the building."

As for what comes after opening day, Snowden is already thinking ahead.

"It will be full, it will be vibrant, and we'll be bursting at the seams," Snowden said.

That anticipated demand has her thinking even further into the future.

"I joke and tell our city and county administration as soon as we get into this we'll need to start thinking about the other one."

Leaders hope the facility will not only improve quality of life for residents but also serve as a driver of economic growth in Jessamine County.

