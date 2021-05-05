Nicholasville men arrested with $500K worth of THC vape cartridges, other drugs

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County police arrested two men Tuesday who were in possession of more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges.

Phillip Bailey, 43, and Isaiah Wilkinson, 44, both from Nicholasville, were charged after a search warrant was executed at 1395 S. Main St. in Nicholasville.

Police said the vape cartridges, along with other drugs found at the scene, had a street value of about $500,000.

Bailey will be extradited back to Arkansas and Tennessee for prior pending drug charges. He was also charged with trafficking heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wilkinson was charged with trafficking marijuana.

Both men are lodged at the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Jessamine County Detention Center