Nicholasville PD cooperating with Lexington police in case involving 'Endangered teens'

(LEX 18) — Nicholasville police are cooperating with Lexington police after finding overlapping information. That's regarding the search for missing teens, 15-year-old Aoun Basboos and 16-year-old Ali Naqvi that could be tied to a shooting, according to police.

"We're just as concerned as anybody else," Major Matt Marshall said. Remaining vigilant in the case involving missing endangered teens, Nicholasville PD has a missing persons report in the case.

"We take the initial report and enter them in the national database," Marshall, Assistant Chief of Police, said.

LEX18 has learned that the two boys are students in the Jessamine County School District.

Nicholasville police say they have an extremely close relationship with the district as they continue to investigate.

"Almost daily contact, superintendent, director of operations...they're considered almost part of the family," Marshall noted. This case, now on day six, is a priority for all detectives at Nicholasville PD.

"We have one sergeant from our CID (Criminal Investigation Department) working, and the supplementary five detectives," Marshall added.

Marshall tells LEX 18 Nicholasville PD will collaborate every day with Lexington Police until there's a resolution in this case.

"Obviously, ideally the resolution is the find the missing person safe and sound, so that's our hope and that's what we're working toward," Marshall said.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the two "endangered teens" who were last seen on May 11.

