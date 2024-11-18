Nicholasville Police Department explains reasoning behind yard sale permits

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Nicholasville are reacting to a recent Facebook post regarding yard sale permits.

The post was made Friday by the Nicholasville Police Department, letting the community know they can now fill out an application online.

Dozens of people responded in the comments, many wondering why you need a permit in the first place.

LEX 18 went and found out the answer from the assistant police chief.

"The only reason we made the post, the only change we have made to the process for the yard sales and the garage sales, is that now, instead of coming to the department, you can go to our website and obtain that permit," explained Nicholasville Assistant Police Chief, Matt Marshall.

The permit is nothing new. It's actually part of a city ordinance that dates back to 2005.

"It's not a law, it's a city ordinance. Those are overseen and enforced by our code enforcement division. So occasionally, we will spot check to make sure you have your permit, but we are not looking to create any kind of major repercussions or severe penalties for not obtaining that permit," Marshall said.

The permit is free, allows 4 permits per calendar year, and is overseen and enforced by the Nicholasville Police Department Code Enforcement Division.

"The reason being, we don't want ongoing sales happening on these residential properties, what I would describe as maybe an unregulated flea market. What that is going to do is cause an eye sore in your residential areas. It's going to cause issues with traffic and parking and that's the only thing we are trying to avoid," Marshall explained.

The Facebook post also reminds people that signs can't be posted in between a sidewalk and roadway or hung on any utility pole or street sign.

"We don't want it between a sidewalk and a roadway, mainly because we don't want to impede the traffic, the foot traffic on the sidewalk. We don't want them hung on our utility poles because that is city property or it's the property of the installing entity. We just want to make sure they get cleaned up at the end of the day," Marshall added.

Nicholasville Police stress that this ordinance has been in place for almost 20 years, and they are just trying to make the process of applying for a permit easier on residents.

If you are wondering where you can post your yard sale signs, Nicholasville police suggest your front yard or the front of your neighborhood..

To learn more about the permit and the process to obtain one, click here.

