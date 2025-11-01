Nicholasville Police hold annual 'Stuff the Cruiser' to help address food needs for Thanksgiving

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — Today the annual 'Stuff the Cruiser' event was held in Jessamine County, where Nicholasville Police invited the community to come fill up there cruiser with foods and other goods so everyone can have something to eat for Thanksgiving.

As the holiday comes closer, many people are getting ready to buy things for the big meal, but the cost keeps adding up. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, Americans spent about $58 on a Thanksgiving dinner in 2024.

Besides the turkey, your shopping list might have things like corn, green beans, and even mac and cheese. Despite the prices, the holiday still brings peoples together around the table.

“Something about the idea of Thanksgiving and what our nation was founded on. Friends and family coming together to celebrate a few hours together,” said Captain Alexus Jones with Nicholasville Police. The police department wants to make sure everyone has a seat at the table by hosting their annual Stuff the Cruiser food drive again this year. They are collecting foods like cereal, soups, ramen noodles, and other non-perishable items to help families in need.

This drive helps fight food insecurity in the area. According to Feeding America, over 13% of Jessamine County’s population faces food insecurity.

“I think with the current situation we know food is scarce and it seems like the community is trying to take care of those who are in need right now,” Jones said. In 2023, they collected over 2000 pounds of food donations — and this year, they hope to beat that number.

“Every year it seems like it gets bigger. We’ve only been out here for an hour and already got more food and money donations then years before,” Jones added. It’s a special cause that shows the meaning of helping one another and making sure everyone is stuffed with food and memories this Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is important to all of us. We all want everyone to enjoy the holiday and have a good meal. We want everyone to break bread with their family,” Jones said. If you want to donate, you can drop off food or money donations at the Nicholasville Police Station at 510 N Main Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356

