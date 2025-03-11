Nicholasville Police remember Officer Burke Rhoads a decade after tragic death

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It has been ten years since Nicholasville Police Officer Burke Rhoads tragically lost his life in a car crash, and today, a heartfelt prayer service was held to honor his memory and legacy.

“In memory of Officer Burke Rhoads, we dedicate this day and we honor him with not just our words, but with our actions,” a speaker said during the ceremony outside the Nicholasville Police Department, where officers, friends, and family gathered to pay tribute.

Officer Rhoads was killed by a vehicle on his way to police training exactly ten years ago. He is one of only two officers from Nicholasville who have been lost in the line of duty, and his name is etched on the Fallen Officer Memorial in front of the police department.

“It was just a shock; it’s hard when it happens to someone so close to you, someone who was just a good guy, out there doing his job to take care of the community,” one colleague reflected.

Melissa Mason, the widow of Officer Rhoads, along with their three adult children, attended the prayer service, reminiscing about his dedication, humility, and commitment to service.

“You wouldn’t have known he was a soldier or a police officer. He was an Iowa farm boy at heart; he loved being on the tractor and being out on the land,” she said. "He did so much good for so many people, and that spirit lives on in his children, who have all served their communities and country."

All three of Rhoads’ children have followed his example; their daughter served as a Marine and is now pursuing further education, while their two sons are both in the National Guard.

The department took an additional step to honor Rhoads by dedicating its new fitness center in his name—a fitting tribute to his hard work and dedication.

“It has been absolutely amazing knowing that the police department still holds him dear to their hearts, and we view them as part of our family,” Melissa said, expressing gratitude for the support and love they continue to receive.

“It was heartwarming to see the kids’ expressions, realizing that it was their dad’s legacy that has brought them all together today,” she added.

The service has served as a poignant reminder of Rhoads' impact and the lasting legacy of service he instilled in his family.