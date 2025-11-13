Man arrested after barricaded incident on Maple Leaf Lane in Nicholasville, police report

UPDATE: Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.

Nicholasville police reported that the incident on Maple Leaf Lane has been resolved on Thursday following a barricaded subject.

Police noted that the man has been taken into custody and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials are currently clearing the scene and the incident remains under investigation, police noted.

Original Story:

The Nicholasville Police Department reported that officers are on the scene of an "incident" on Maple Leaf Lane Thursday.

Police asked that everyone avoid the area and that nearby residents remain in their homes.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.