Missing teen found safe, Nicholasville police report

UPDATE: March 12 at 11:45 a.m.

The Nicholasville Police Department reports that the missing teen was found safe on Thursday morning.

Original Story:

The Nicholasville Police Department is searching for a teen who reportedly left the Providence School on Wednesday morning and has not been located.

Police detailed that the teen was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants, and navy blue and orange Nike shoes.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen to call the department at 859-885-9467.