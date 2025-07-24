Nicholasville police, US Marshals execute high-risk arrest warrant in Nicholasville neighborhood

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department and the US Marshals Service say they are attempting to execute a "high-risk" arrest warrant in the 100 block of Shelby Way in Nicholasville.

Law enforcement is asking residents in the area to remain vigilant and stay inside their homes.

Police also say they would prefer that no one travel to or through the area while the operation is ongoing.

Additional updates will be provided as the operation progresses, police add.

No further details regarding the warrant or the individual being sought have been released at this time.