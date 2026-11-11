Nicholasville Veterans Day event highlights challenges facing women veterans

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Women veterans and the challenges they can face after leaving the military took center stage at a Veterans Day event in Nicholasville.

The event celebrated women who have served while also drawing attention to the difficulties some veterans experience as they transition back to civilian life.

Veteran Juanita Cooper said adjusting to life outside the military can take time.

“The military is so routine and direct that coming into the civilian world, I still sleep on top of my bed with a throw, I really do,” Cooper said. “The military trains you one way and when you get to society, unless you have that background, it is a major adjustment. It took me about three years.”

That transition was among the experiences women veterans shared.

Lady Veterans Connect, which sponsored the event, works to connect women veterans with resources and raise awareness about issues affecting them, including housing insecurity.

The organization’s next goal is to provide housing for women veterans with children.

“I've had a dream ever since we've had the property of being able to have housing for women with children,” Phyllis Abbott with Lady Veterans Connect said. “It's really been brought home to me this year. I've had four women veterans with small children who have called me that had no place to go.”

Women make up a growing share of the nation’s veteran population. According to information presented at the event, women accounted for about 11% of U.S. veterans in 2023.

Lady Veterans Connect hopes its work can help ensure women who served their country have access to the support and resources they need after their military service ends.