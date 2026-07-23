Nicholasville woman anonymously hides cash envelopes to spark kindness

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Nicholasville woman who asked to remain anonymous is hiding envelopes of cash in public places around the city, hoping each one sparks a chain reaction of kindness.

She said the effort grew out of a period of personal hardship and prayer.

"I've been praying for a blessing, you know. Life has been difficult for us over the past few years for many reasons and I just, I pray all the time regardless, but I have been praying for God to show us blessings in many ways," she said.

She went to the bank, withdrew cash, bought a stack of cards and left the first one inside a Kroger.

"So on the first card, I actually put that the only thing I wanted that person to do was to also be kind to somebody else," she said.

The woman who found that card later commented on her Facebook page.

"I wanted it to go to someone who truly needed it and she was a mother that had been dealing with health issues and she had been praying because she didn't know how she was gonna pay her bills for the month," she said.

The effort spread to her daughter, who also hid a card with money. The couple who found that envelope was expecting a baby and had been trying to afford a specific car seat.

"The car seat that they wanted, they were a little short on and so they were back there looking and they saw this envelope and they found the $40. The difference between the car seat that they returned and the car seat they needed was $40," she said.

She said she never intended for any of this to become public.

"You know, I was raised in church and coming from that type of a background, anytime you help someone, you don't wanna brag about it. And I didn't do this to get public recognition. I didn't want a pat on the back," she said.

She plans to keep leaving the surprise envelopes around Nicholasville.

"I hope that this not only helps someone. I hope it creates a ripple effect," she said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv