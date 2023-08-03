Nicholasville women using friendship to help others overcome mental health struggles

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicole Stokley and Carlisa Edwards found each other three years ago.

What they call an instant friendship formed.

“We’re opposites. I’m more of the shy and take it in and read the situation and she’s just the one that’s going to have you in stitches laughing about it,” Stokley said.

As they say, opposites attract.

The one thing these two women do have in common though is their struggle with mental health.

That’s how their friendship started in the first place.

Connecting and talking as they tried to navigate their problems alone.

“Once we met we realized talking to each other is what helped us, even more than the professional help,”

Edwards said.

“We met by chance when we were both seeking our own help. When everyone gets to that point of ‘I need help. I don’t know what to do,’” Stokley said.

Each time they opened up, their bond grew stronger and their problems didn’t feel as painful.

It spurred an idea.

If talking together helped so much, maybe others would benefit from it as well.

That’s how Nicholasville Women United was born.

“As women, we learned that we are the worst ones at asking for help because at a young age it’s keep it inside, put a smile on your face,” Stokley said.

“We learned through experience the hard way that will eventually lead to a blow up that will not go so well.”

The group started meeting back in March, using the Sheperd’s House Recovery Center as their base of operations.

Stokley and Edwards are upfront about not being professionals, but dedicated to providing whatever help they can to their community.

“We are always prepared with resources because like we said, we are not professionals. If we feel like or they feel like they need the extra help. We have the resources to refer them to someone that can help them,” Edwards said.

“Being able to help anybody whether they’re in our group or not. This is our home, for both of us. We want to give back to our community and this is a way we can do it,” Edwards said.

If you want to learn more about Nicholasville Women United, you can request to join their Facebook group here.