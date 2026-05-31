Nine celebrity dancers take the floor for charity at Dancing with the Lexington Stars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX) — Nine celebrity dancers partnered with professionals from Arthur Murray to raise critical funding for local nonprofits at the 2026 Dancing with the Lexington Stars event.

The Rotary Club of Lexington hosts the annual event, which brings glitz and glamour to the dance floor while supporting organizations in the community and surrounding region.

Brett Anderson, co-chair of Dancing with the Lexington Stars, said the event's mission goes beyond the performance.

"Really the why behind Dancing with the Lexington Stars is raising money for the community and the region. This year's primary beneficiary is baby health and so we're able to support them as they support moms and babies at critical times in their lives."

Annie Brown and Ashley Kade served as the emcee representatives for LEX News at the event.