NKY City of Edgewood pauses use of Flock cameras, launches policy review

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (LEX News) — City leaders in Edgewood have suspended the use of Flock Safety cameras and launched a formal review of the program following concerns raised by residents.

In a statement dated Sept. 3, Mayor John D. Link said city officials recently received questions from residents about the technology and its potential impact on privacy. The city said it remains committed to public safety while ensuring any technology it uses is deployed responsibly.

As part of the review, the city has disabled the cameras and directed the Edgewood Police Department and city officials to examine how the system is used. The review will focus on policies, procedures and safeguards related to the camera network.

“Public safety and privacy both matter,” Link wrote in the statement. “Our goal is not to make this an issue of one side versus another. Our goal is to work together.”

The city plans to hold a public hearing on the issue at the City Council meeting scheduled for Oct. 5, 2026. Officials said residents will have the opportunity to share feedback before council members decide whether to continue using the camera system.

Flock Safety cameras are designed to capture vehicle information that can assist law enforcement investigations involving stolen vehicles, missing persons and other criminal activity. The technology has been adopted by communities across the country, but has also generated debate about privacy and data retention practices.

In the statement, Edgewood officials said the review will address how information is collected, stored and shared, as well as what safeguards are in place to protect residents' privacy.

The city encouraged residents to participate in the public hearing process and submit feedback by email.