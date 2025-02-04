NKY husband charged with abuse of corpse after police respond to home and find wife's body

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Northern Kentucky man has been charged with abuse of a corpse after police responded to an unresponsive person at a home and found his wife's body, according to Highland Heights police.

A release from the police department says that officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Grey Stable Lane on Monday, and when they arrived, they found the body of 37-year-old Laura Hern.

Laura's husband, Tyler Hern, was charged with abuse of a corpse and taken to the Campbell County Detention Center.

Police say that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Laura's death is ongoing. The department says this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Highlands Police Department at 859-441-8956.