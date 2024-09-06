NKY teacher takes home "life changing" lottery win

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — McKenzie Florence, a northern Kentucky preschool teacher, ended the month of August with a Kentucky Lottery win worth $178,915.

According to lottery officials, Florence won the jackpot on August 26 after wagering on the Bankroll Jackpot Instant Play game with the Kentucky Lottery app.

“I hit the button and played and (prize amount) popped up,” she said. “I didn’t think much about it. I’m like, ‘I’ll wait until I get home to look at it. It didn’t seem real.’”

Florence's mother also didn’t completely believe her daughter’s win.

“I made her call the lottery twice this week just to make sure it was real,” her mom said. “Until we were sitting here with (lottery official), we 100 percent didn’t believe it.”

After taxes, Florence took home $128,821. She plans to buy a car and help pay off her college tuition with the money.

“It’s life changing,” said the Campbell County woman.