No Greater Honor 5K Run held in remembrance of veterans on D-Day anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The sixth annual No Greater Honor 5K Run took place Saturday morning at the Keeneland racecourse in Lexington, falling on the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

Runners and walkers gathered at the historic grounds to support Honor Flight Kentucky, a nonprofit organization that honors local World World II, Korean war, and Vietnam War veterans by flying them to Washington, D.C.'s national memorials, at no cost. The nonprofit's next flight is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Saturday's event featured a 5K route, a one-mile walk, and a kid's dash. The race was particularly special to LEX News, as our own Tom Ackerman was the emcee.

Honor Flight Kentucky accepts donations through credit card, PayPal, Venmo, Charity Navigator, and Candid. To learn more, email sponsors@honorflightky.org or visit this link.