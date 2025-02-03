No injuries reported after crews respond to structure fire on Mt. Tabor Road in Lexington on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No injuries were reported after the Lexington Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire on Mt. Tabor Road in Lexington on Monday.

The fire department says that crews were dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 500 block of Mt. Tabor Road at 1:07 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire and smoke fire and smoke coming from the attic of an attached garage.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from extending to the main house, but the garage received "substantial damage," according to the fire department.

A fire investigator is working to determine the origin and cause of the the fire.