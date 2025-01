BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters responded to and extinguished a house fire in Berea on Tuesday afternoon, according to an official with the Berea Fire Department.

The department says that no one was hurt, but a dog was rescued from the home's back porch.

The fire department says fire crews have been on the scene for around three hours, and the fire has been put out. They remain at the scene to work on hot spots,