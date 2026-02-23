Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No injuries reported after mobile home fire in Ferguson

Somerset Fire Department
SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a late-night structure fire in Ferguson after 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of an explosion followed by flames coming from a single-wide mobile home on Sunday.

First-arriving units found the mobile home fully engulfed, with fire extending into nearby woods and two additional structures in close proximity, according to the Somerset Fire Department. Crews were able to knock down the flames and contain the fire to the initial structure.

The home was reported to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

Somerset Fire Department assisted the Ferguson Volunteer Fire Department on the scene. Burnside and Bronston Volunteer Fire Departments and Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad also responded.

