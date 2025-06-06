No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An officer-involved shooting in Carroll County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, an investigation reveals that an off-duty officer with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office encountered a "suspicious vehicle" parked along a section of private property on KY-55.

After an interaction between the officer and the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Clinton Meadows Jr. Meadows allegedly accelerated towards the officer, who then discharged his agency-issued firearm.

Meadows fled the scene, later crashing into a wooded area where he was arrested.

A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Holly Price, was also arrested.

No injuries were reported from any parties involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.