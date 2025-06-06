Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Carroll County

Kentucky State Police.jpg
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police.jpg
Posted

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An officer-involved shooting in Carroll County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, an investigation reveals that an off-duty officer with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office encountered a "suspicious vehicle" parked along a section of private property on KY-55.

After an interaction between the officer and the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Clinton Meadows Jr. Meadows allegedly accelerated towards the officer, who then discharged his agency-issued firearm.

Meadows fled the scene, later crashing into a wooded area where he was arrested.

A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Holly Price, was also arrested.

No injuries were reported from any parties involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18