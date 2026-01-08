Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No injuries reported after Wednesday afternoon bus crash in Fleming County

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — No injuries have been reported following a Wednesday afternoon bus crash in Fleming County, Superintendent Brian Creasman said in a statement to social media.

According to Creasman, all students, as well as the bus monitor and driver, are okay following the crash. Students were transported from the scene and home safely.

"We are working closely with the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office as they complete their review of the accident. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we appreciate the quick response of emergency personnel and our transportation team," Creasman said.

