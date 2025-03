SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — No one was injured in a Somerset structure fire on Friday, officials report.

According to the Somerset Fire Department, crews responded to the 100 block of Jacksboro Street to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of a residence.

The fire was extinguished after crews entered the home and accessed the attic.

Residents of the home and their pets were able to evacuate before crews arrived.