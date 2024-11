LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews responded to a Friday morning structure fire in Lexington that displaced seven people, according to an officials on the scene.

Officials detailed that on Friday morning, crews responded to a structure fire at a two-story townhouse located near the 2600 block of Chant Court.

Additionally, officials said that no injuries to any residents or crews had occurred. The fire is reportedly under investigation at this time.