No injuries reported in Garrard County explosive structure fire

Garrard County EMA/CSEPP
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Garrard County EMA/CSEPP reported that several units responded to an explosive structure fire early Tuesday morning in the Homestead Marina area of Garrard County.

According to officials, Camp Dick Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday and found multiple house floats and/or boats engulfed in flames, along with several explosions coming from the structure.

Assistance arrived on the scene, however, the freezing temperatures and the location of the fire created a challenge for crews. Officials noted that after around three hours, units were able to safely extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials added.

