No injuries reported in massive Georgetown house fire on Christmas

Georgetown Fire Department
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — No injuries were reported following a massive fire that fully engulfed a home in Georgetown on Christmas Day, the Georgetown Fire Department reported.

The department added that the fire was contained due to the "quick actions and teamwork of our crews..."

"We are proud of the dedication and professionalism shown by our firefighters who miss out on their own holiday celebrations to protect others," a post from the department read. "This is a reminder that emergencies don’t take holidays — and neither does our commitment to this community."

