No more traditional snow days for students at Fayette County Public Schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Fayette County Public Schools will no longer be accustomed to traditional snow days.
On the FCPS website, it says that during the 2023-2024 school year, Fayette County Public Schools will use non-traditional instruction (NTI) in place of school closings for severe weather.
On an NTI weather day, school buildings are closed, but students participate in learning at home. As a result, it counts as a school day and does not need to be made up, and the school year does not need to be extended. Students will use their Chromebooks to complete lessons virtually.
The school district says this option allows students to continue learning when weather conditions make it unsafe to attend school.
Parents can check the website of their child's school and can receive NTI specifics from the school's principal and/or the child's teachers.
Read the following statement by FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins on NTI days:
The approach of prioritizing NTI over snow days isn't something new for Fayette County Public Schools. Last winter, when weather conditions forced school closures, we used a combination of traditional snow days and NTI days. We still have these options available this year. We're thankful to the legislature for allowing districts to use NTI days instead of canceling school due to weather. As we face the potential threat of accumulating snow this upcoming weekend, we want everyone to be ready for any scenario.
Ensuring safety guides our decisions regarding winter weather plans. When conditions make regular school attendance unsafe, we carefully consider various factors to determine whether a regular or non-traditional instructional day is appropriate. We value each instructional day and strive to provide our students with learning opportunities, even when weather conditions prevent traditional, in-person classes.
Our families have expressed the significance of spending the summer months together, and our academic calendar is designed to conclude by the last week of May. Using NTI days not only keeps students engaged in learning but also prevents the need to extend the school year for makeup days due to weather-related closures.
Nonetheless, we remain sensitive to community circumstances and sentiments. For instance, if there are widespread power outages throughout our county or if it's an ideal day for sledding, we understand that expecting students and teachers to engage in non-traditional instruction may not be appropriate. Yet, NTI will always be under consideration, and when feasible, it remains our preferred choice.