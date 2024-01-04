No more traditional snow days for students at Fayette County Public Schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Fayette County Public Schools will no longer be accustomed to traditional snow days.

On the FCPS website, it says that during the 2023-2024 school year, Fayette County Public Schools will use non-traditional instruction (NTI) in place of school closings for severe weather.

On an NTI weather day, school buildings are closed, but students participate in learning at home. As a result, it counts as a school day and does not need to be made up, and the school year does not need to be extended. Students will use their Chromebooks to complete lessons virtually.

The school district says this option allows students to continue learning when weather conditions make it unsafe to attend school.

Parents can check the website of their child's school and can receive NTI specifics from the school's principal and/or the child's teachers.

Read the following statement by FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins on NTI days: