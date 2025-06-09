Teen returns home 44 days after tragic car crash that killed friend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Projected to be in the intensive care unit for at least two months, Noah Carbajal is home early, returning from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation 44 days after a fatal car crash on Bryan Station Road.

"You don't get to witness miracles every day, and Noah being alive is one huge miracle," Tifany Perrine said.

Noah was in the car with Matthew Perrine, who died in the crash. His mother, Tifany Perrine tells LEX18 Carbajal has a heart of gold, sending this message.

"There's things called survivor's guilt, and we don't want him to ever have to have that and we want him to know we needed him to live," Tifany added.

Spending over six weeks in the hospital, Noah just found out last week that Matthew passed away the day of the accident, April 26.

"That was my man. I met him in eighth grade and we got closer everyday," Noah said.

Noah says the two hung out every week.

"He was always there for me. If I text him, he'd always answer...he never switched up," Noah added.

That bond was there for Noah and Matthew and it only gets stronger between the Carbajal and Perrine families. The Carbajal home is filled with get well messages after Noah survived multiple surgeries.

"Every day there was progression, there was some setbacks, but he fought right through it," Noah's brother,. Caden said.

That fight from Noah is encouraging for Tifany as the Perrine and Carbajal families try to move forward.

"Their whole family is our family," Tifany said.

Forever connected, as Tifany puts it, the families continue to support each other.

While the crash remains under investigation, a GoFundMe is in place for both families.