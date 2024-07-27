Non-profit hosts annual Run for Recovery event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shepard's House, a non-profit drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, hosted its annual Run for Recovery on Saturday in Lexington.

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which is the only major fundraiser that helps Shepard's House continue its year-round mission.

The organization's leadership says it has a unique treatment program that accepts anyone and aims to assist them by getting them the health resources and tools that they need to recover.

President and CEO of Shepard's House Jerod Thomas says he believes that people who are struggling with addiction are "the forgotten people." That is why Thomas says that events like this are so important.

"It's a celebration of recovery I mean seeing everyday, overdose deaths, drug charges, people getting arrested but they forget that there's a whole community of us that did recover and will recover and we come out and celebrate that every year," Thomas said.

