Non-profit plans to help the homeless as the weekend heats up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we break into some oppressive humidity and high temperatures across Lexington, a non-profit has plans to dedicate their time to helping the homeless in the heat.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle was in downtown Lexington Friday afternoon, and spoke with Ginny Ramsey, the director of Catholic Action Center about their generous plans for the weekend.

"Weekends seem to be the darned hottest every- every weekend," Ramsey.

This weekend will be no exception as temperatures are set to slip into the 90s. That's why the Catholic Action Center is taking action by being there for the homeless population in Lexington.

"We're the community. It's up to each and every one of us to take care of each other. Whether it's a family member, whether it's a neighbor, or whether it's a person who is poor and has no place to live," said Ramsey.

According to a 2024 Street Voice Council survey, 3,034 people are experiencing homelessness in Lexington, which is a 26% increase.

Starting Saturday, Ramsey says the organization will pass out water bottles and sandwiches to help keep people hydrated and fed when the UV is at its peak.

"We'll go through 1,500 bottles of water on a weekend. So uh, people need that water and we actually have gallons that Hybridge gave us that we take to the camps," said Ramsey.

Spending 30 minutes to a couple of hours in the sun, especially with high heat indexes, can dehydrate someone quickly. Ramsey says they will help as many people as possible, even though their shelter is at full capacity. If you need help, they'll find a way to help.

"Remember that could be your mother, that could be your grandparents, that could be your sister, that could be you. So let's take care of each other cause we know how to do it here in Lexington," said Ramsey.

She wants people to know that very soon, they will also be passing out fans to help keep people cool.

The Catholic Action Center will be out and about in Lexington over the weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

