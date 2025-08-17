Nonprofit honors Jayden Spicer's memory with new initiative

BREATHITT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A nonprofit in Breathitt County is turning tragedy into hope by launching an initiative to support children in foster care following the death of a child named Jayden Spicer.

Aspire Appalachia, which focuses on helping neglected people and animals in the region, has created "The Jayden Initiative" to provide comfort bags for children entering the foster care system.

"Too often, kids enter foster care with nothing of their own. Through this initiative, we will be creating 25 comfort bags for teenagers and 25 for young children. Each bag will be filled with essentials and small items of comfort, letting a child know they are seen, valued, and not alone," Aspire Appalachia said.

The organization plans to make this an annual effort to honor Jayden's memory.

"This will not be a one-time effort. Every year, around the anniversary of Jayden's passing, The Jayden Initiative will find a way to support children in the foster care system. Whether it's comfort bags or another project, Jayden's name will be tied to bringing hope and kindness to kids in need," Aspire Appalachia said.

Those wishing to support the initiative can donate via PayPal at paypal@aspireappalachia.org.