Nonprofit Kentucky Serves helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene in East TN

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday, people in Jessamine County got a chance to meet first responders who are helping those who are still recovering from Hurricane Helene more than a month later.

Kentucky Serves is a nonprofit raising money for areas impacted in East Tennessee.

"We like to give back to the community and help where it is needed," said Vice President Brian Butler. "Right now,we are getting called to go to East Tennessee."

First responders from around the area attended the fundraiser. They even brought an armored truck and a helicopter.

"It's imperative for us to always lend a helping hand to other states and counties as they need our help," said Public Affairs Officer Trooper Justin Kearney. "We are more than happy to be here today and truly thankful for the support that the community has shown us thus far."

Butler said everyone willing to help in Helene's recovery makes a big difference.

"We've seen it first hand." said Butler, "It's like any flood. You drive and you don't see anything. You get close to the water way. Then it's like you're in a third-world country like destruction and devastation."

The ruins left behind by Helene get Butler thinking about what would happen if something like Helene hits his home.

"Would I just be left on my own, or would someone come? I get to step back and see that there is so much a need for it," said Butler.

It's Butler's passion to help others, and being able to run Kentucky Serves is just one of the ways he can do his part.

"This gives us an opportunity to not turn people away. We can accept them as they are and help them through and be an extended hand."

One way they are extending their hand is by looking for volunteers to help them rebuild people's homes that Hurricane Helene destroyed. Visit their website at https://kentuckyserves.org for more information.