Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Nonprofit requesting donations, fosters after intake of 2 dogs in 'horrible condition'

Featured Image Custom Edit (25).png
Paws 4 The Cause
Featured Image Custom Edit (25).png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local animal nonprofit Paws 4 the Cause is requesting donations and fosters after the urgent intake of two dogs in "horrible condition."

According to the organization, they were both ranked a "body score of one, which is the worst," and are both starved.

Both animals will require weeks of care following the multi-day rescue.

"These poor babies have been on their own for a long time to be in this poor condition...We are very full at our kennel and we would love for these rescues to go into foster homes immediately when released from our vet," they wrote on social media.

If you are interested in fostering or donating to the emergency medical fund, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18