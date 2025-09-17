Nonprofit requesting donations, fosters after intake of 2 dogs in 'horrible condition'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local animal nonprofit Paws 4 the Cause is requesting donations and fosters after the urgent intake of two dogs in "horrible condition."

According to the organization, they were both ranked a "body score of one, which is the worst," and are both starved.

Both animals will require weeks of care following the multi-day rescue.

"These poor babies have been on their own for a long time to be in this poor condition...We are very full at our kennel and we would love for these rescues to go into foster homes immediately when released from our vet," they wrote on social media.

If you are interested in fostering or donating to the emergency medical fund, click here.