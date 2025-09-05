Nonprofit steps in to help overcrowded Kentucky animal shelter in crisis

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nonprofit organization has stepped in to help an animal shelter they say is in crisis mode due to severe overcrowding.

The Estill County Animal Shelter is housing more than 75 dogs and 28 cats, far exceeding its capacity. While the shelter is offering free adoptions for the next two weeks, Paws 4 The Cause visited Friday to provide immediate relief by taking several animals.

"Estill County is in crisis and we are here to help," said Anita Spreitzer, vice president of Paws 4 The Cause.

Spreitzer, along with a team of volunteers, answered the community's call for help after learning about the shelter's desperate situation.

"We are looking for partnering rescues to help out in this situation, they are way over their numbers, dogs are just pouring in," Spreitzer said.

The organization was able to take eight dogs Friday afternoon, but Spreitzer says the shelter remains in desperate need of donations including dog food and cleaning supplies.

"It's been a really hard eight months with what is going on right now, I mean just Kentucky is way overpopulated with animals and they are just all over the place. Everybody is crying for help right now," Spreitzer said. "We have not been at Estill County for awhile and we decided that we had open runs and that we are going to take a bunch of dogs and get them out of here."

The Woodstock Animal Foundation also provided assistance Friday by spaying and neutering animals to help reduce veterinary costs for the shelter.

"We need stricter laws for spaying and neutering so this way the momma dogs won't have the chance to breed and have more animals," Spreitzer said. "And they need affordable spay and neuter so people in the community that want to do the right thing, can do the right thing."

Spreitzer encourages anyone interested in fostering, adopting or donating to reach out and help the shelter.

"They need help people. They really do. And this is a small community in a rural area so they are reaching out for help right now," Spreitzer said.

