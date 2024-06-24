Nonprofit 'The Nest' low on children's summer clothes, needs community's help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local non-profit is asking people in central Kentucky to help them stock up on children's clothes for summer.

This summer season has been a slow one with not many clothing donations for children between the ages of nine months and three years.

Adam Kuhn with The Nest says it's an organization that works to prevent the abuse and neglect of children and adults by supporting families in crisis.

"A lot of our families are coming to us in a point of crisis, so we do want to give them a pretty robust amount of support," says Kuhn. "Over 80% of our clients who have kids, particularly in the zero to five age range, when they ask for their toiletries or diapers, they're also asking for clothes."

Specifically, shirts, shorts, and pants to help kids stay cool in the heat while having a wardrobe for the week. The Nest receives dozens of donations, and a majority of those tend to be adult clothes, which are items they don't need and can't use. The next time you want to donate, think about donating toddler clothes to help fill these empty bins.

"We do okay up until two years. A lot of our 2-year-olds and older are almost at a zero," explains Kuhn. "Even as you get to about nine months, you can see the falloff. We really do need clothes for those older kids as well."

Kuhn wants to remind people not to donate winter clothes until colder weather arrives, as doing so will only take up space for the items that are needed now.

"I think being a good donor isn't so much having a truck load of stuff to bring to us. It's just being a thoughtful donor, so asking what we need or asking somebody in need what they need and then providing that to the best place that can suit their need," says Kuhn.

The Nest is also low on diapers for ages three to six and is stocked up on diapers for kids under the age of two.

Donations are accepted Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at "The Nest" in Duncan Park in Lexington.