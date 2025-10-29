Nonprofits are stepping up as Kentucky families brace for SNAP benefits suspension

(LEX 18) — Nearly 600,000 Kentuckians could lose vital food assistance on November 1 when SNAP benefits are suspended, leaving many families scrambling for options.

"Anger and disbelief. Like, I can’t believe they’re just going to abruptly stop it," said Laura Fulmer of Lexington. Fulmer is one of the primary providers in her household of seven. Her family has relied on SNAP benefits for years to make ends meet.

"It’s getting harder to afford everything — rent, utilities, food. Everything has gone up and work pay has gone down," Fulmer said.

With the suspension looming, families like hers are asking the same question: Where will people go for food assistance?

Fortunately, nonprofits across Lexington, Richmond, Winchester, and Frankfort are stepping in:



Catholic Action Center: Daily meals served at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Daily meals served at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church: Free lunch served on the last Saturday of each month.

Free lunch served on the last Saturday of each month. Lexington Rescue Mission - Outreach Center: Lunch served Monday-Friday from 12-1 p.m.

Lunch served Monday-Friday from 12-1 p.m. Lighthouse Ministries: Monday-Friday, lunch served at 12 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.

Monday-Friday, lunch served at 12 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Angel Food Ministries: Offering food assistance to families

Offering food assistance to families Clark County Community Services: Applications for assistance available

Applications for assistance available Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County

God’s Outreach - Madison County Food Bank

God’s Pantry Food Bank: Food assistance referral

Food assistance referral Grace Now Food Pantry: For residents of Madison County

For residents of Madison County Jessamine County Food Pantry: Open tables and store available

Open tables and store available Salvation Army: Fayette County residents can apply for emergency food assistance

Fayette County residents can apply for emergency food assistance AMEN House: Provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to Scott County residents

Provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to Scott County residents JayK’s at Forest Grove: Can drop off donations to help local churches

But Fulmer warns these resources could be stretched thin.

"They could run out of funds or food. You never know what could happen there."

Fulmer says the government is supposed to help in moments like this — but she feels forgotten.

"Just because they’re not agreeing, it’s not fair to everybody else. There will be people without food, not knowing where their next meal will come from."