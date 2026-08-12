North Middletown residents hunker down at community shelter during Tuesday's severe storms

NORTH MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Severe storms rolled through North Middletown in Bourbon County Tuesday, knocking out power and forcing residents from their homes.

Amanda Hukle was among those displaced by the storm.

"That wind was just really wild and then the lights of course went off and it just poured down," Hukle said.

With power out at her home, Hukle made her way to the storm shelter at the North Middletown Volunteer Fire Department — along with dozens of others from the surrounding area.

"We had people start filtering in, we had, I think final count was like 64 people from just the immediate community," Hukle said.

The fire department itself did not escape the storm unscathed. While the fire chief was out watching the storm, he received word from volunteer firefighters that the building had sustained damage.

"They said a limb has hit the roof, I said well okay well we'll see what's going on," the fire chief said.

The damage turned out to be significant.

"We had a pretty large limb that went through the roof," the fire chief said.

The timing added an extra layer of frustration. The building had only recently been put into service.

"It is a new building, we dedicated this building in November of last year so as far as repairing the building it won't be much of an issue," the fire chief said.

For Hukle, the focus after a long night shifted to getting home and getting back to normal.

"Yeah hopefully the lights are on at home and get (my son) fed and taken care of," Hukle said.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv