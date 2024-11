LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported that multiple crews are on the scene of a vehicle collision on I-75 near mile marker 47 that has shut down the northbound lane on Thursday night.

Officials detailed that northbound I-75 around the 46 to 47 mile marker is shut down as of 10 p.m. on Thursday due to a collision that occurred at around 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.