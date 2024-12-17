2 taken to hospital after 4-car crash on Georgetown Road near Iron Works intersection

Update: Dec. 17 at 6:17 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday with reported minor injuries after a crash that involved four vehicles on Georgetown Road near the Iron Works intersection, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to the incident at around 4 p.m.

One of the cars involved hit and damaged a utility pole.

Three vehicles were towed from the scene but the vehicle that struck the pole was left at the scene because it was supporting the pole.

Lexwreck says that one lane in each direction is now open.

Original Story:

According to lexwrecks, all northbound lanes of Georgetown Road prior to Iron Works Pike are shut down due to an injury collision.

Lexwrecks on X says that the crash involved three vehicles near Red State BBQ.