Northern Kentucky couple launches nonprofit Brave Like Remington inspired by daughter’s cancer fight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — ERLANGER, KY- A Northern Kentucky couple is turning their young daughter’s fight against cancer into a mission to bring comfort and hope to children facing serious illnesses.

Jessica and Derrick Robinson’s lives changed in late June when their 2-year-old daughter, Remington, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, an advanced form of cancer.

“Your whole world gets turned upside down,” Jessica Robinson said. “There’s absolutely nothing in the world that prepares you for that.”

As Remington, known as Remi, began undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy, the Robinsons found themselves surrounded by support from their community.

Derrick Robinson knew he wanted to find a way to give some of that support back brainstorming the possibility of a nonprofit.

“Something about that never crossed my mind until about mid-August,” he said. “I was like, you know, we gotta do something.”

The couple created the Brave Like Remington Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at bringing courage, comfort and hope to children and families facing serious illnesses.

“Since our community was with us through all that, we want to be that community for other people,” Jessica Robinson said.

Brave Boxes bring personalized support

On Sept. 6, the same day the Cincinnati Reds made Remi an honorary captain, the Brave Like Remington Foundation launched its Brave Box program.

Through the program, the foundation personalizes gift packages for children facing serious illnesses.

“We want them to feel seen,” Jessica Robinson said.

The foundation’s reach expanded quickly. During its first month, Brave Like Remington became a resource through 13 hospitals in nine states.

For Derrick Robinson, some of the requests the organization has received have underscored what the effort means to families.

“I’ve read some of these Brave Box requests, and it’s brought me and my wife to tears,” he said.

What began during one Northern Kentucky family’s most difficult moments is now reaching families well beyond the commonwealth.

And as Remi continues her own fight, her courage is helping inspire a growing mission to make sure other children and their families do not face serious illness without support.

The Robinsons are not facing this journey alone. Chrissy Bramel and Jason Brockman, parents of 3-year-old Sophia, are living it alongside them. Sophia is battling stage four Neuroblastoma.

As LEX News reported last summer on a visit to Rowan County, her parents said their journey led them to reach out to other parents going through a similar experience — and that connection brought the two families together.

"I would say we owe a big part of Brave Like Remington to them. It really helps ease the process a little bit being able to talk with people who understand it from your point of view," Derrick said.

According to the Robinsons, churches, schools, businesses, community groups, and individuals are providing assistance to Brave Like Remington. Beechwood Assembly of God collected more than 1,300 items for Brave Boxes. Relationships with businesses and corporate partners are in the works as the number of requests continues to grow.