Northern Kentucky mother shares experience to raise awareness after IAN alert

(LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the first IAN alert was issued for 5-year-old Silas Shearer in Hart County, who went missing from his home. Tragically, only hours after the alert was broadcasted, local authorities confirmed that Silas had died. Hart County Coroner, Anthony Roberts, reported that the preliminary cause of death was drowning.

Casey Harden, a mother from Pendleton County, felt compelled to share her own experience after hearing about Silas's case. As a parent of four boys, including her autistic son Phoenix, Casey understands the overwhelming fear that accompanies a child going missing. “It was just such a tragedy," she said.

“I didn’t even know the IAN alert existed,” Casey said. “Had that alert existed a few years ago when my son had his elopement event, that would have changed my course of events. I probably would have called them as soon as I realized he was gone.”

Casey recounted a frightening incident when Phoenix, at just three years old, managed to escape their home, even with a child safety lock in place. “He's a little problem solver and a little Houdini. He loves to escape,” she explained. On that day, Casey didn’t hear the door close, and panic set in when she realized Phoenix was missing. “My kids were frantic looking for him too, crying. At this point, I’m frantic because I don’t see him,” she recalled.

Fortunately, Phoenix was found safe, but the experience prompted Casey to implement several safety measures around her home. She installed alarms on all doors and windows and built a six-foot fence around the yard. Additionally, she utilizes a device called Angel Sense, which allows her to track and communicate with her child throughout the day. “Phoenix also just graduated from survival swim lessons, which offers scholarships for kids with autism,” she said.

One crucial tool that helps Casey rest easier at night is the Safety Sleeper, a specialized bed that completely encloses the child. “Medicaid covered that because it’s a $5,000 bed. It’s not like parents can just go out and buy something like that,” she noted.

Casey also emphasizes the importance of community awareness and communication. “It really takes a village with these kids that are nonverbal and tend to elope. So my advice for someone is to talk to your neighbors, tell them about your kid, and maybe put signs out.”

To learn more about the safety bed or other resources that Casey has now implemented into her and her family's daily life, visit the links below:

Safety Sleeper https://safetysleeper.com/pages/contact-us

Survival Swim Lessons in NKY https://g.co/kgs/3D49ZxD

Angel Sense GPS Tracker for Autistic Child