Northern Kentucky University offering minor in artificial intelligence

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Artificial intelligence is a controversial topic in today's society. The risks associated with it are concerns that are often voiced. However, experts believe the technological advancement comes with great potential.

Leaders at Northern Kentucky University believe that potential and risks should be studied. So, the school is the first university in the Commonwealth to offer a degree track in AI. An Artificial Intelligence minor through NKU's College of Informatics will be offered beginning in the fall semester of 2024.

"Students are coming to universities now and many have lots of experience with AI," said Dr. Kevin Kirby, Dean of NKU's College of Informatics. "They're users of AI. We want to take that a little further. We want students - no matter what their major, no matter what their career plans are - to have a little extra AI edge."

According to the university, the major will provide students with a "basic foundation in computing, machine learning and prompt engineering, supplemented with a look into the societal, ethical and legal implications of artificial intelligence."

"We want them to become power users of AI, but that's not enough. They have to understand how it works under the hood," said Kirby. "We want to take away the mystery, but we also want them to use it effectively in their careers. And also, responsibly. As many people know, AI can be dangerous. We want them to be aware of it and its limits and its potential at the same time."

Some students think the minor is a good idea, given that AI is a tool that will likely stick around.

"I kind of see it getting to a point where eventually AI will be a huge thing to help us," said NKU student Ethan Jerauld. "It's like similar to Google where 20, 30 years ago, it was 'go to the library.' Ten years ago, it was 'Google it.' And now, it's going to be 'use an AI program to try to figure the answer out.'"

"It also makes you more marketable when it comes to graduating," he added. "You have more job opportunities and you have all these credentials. So, there's no point not adding in AI as a thing to do."