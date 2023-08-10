Not your ordinary corn maze: See the design for the Bourbon County maze

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A farm in Bourbon County unveiled the design of its corn maze for the upcoming season.

Middle Springs Family Farm shared that their corn maze is in the shape of Kentucky, adding in major roadways and the words “Get lost in a-maze-ing KY.”

It’s not your ordinary corn maze.

“Rather than getting lost, you’re looking at finding places,” said farm owner Justin Menke.

Visitors will be tasked with finding 12 Kentucky cities that are across the maze.

“Bring your McNally; pull out your road map,” said Justin’s wife Susie.

In each city, visitors will find facts about those places.

“It’s not too crazy,” Susie said. “Nobody is going to get too lost in there, but it’s enough to keep you having fun finding all 12 cities.”

The farm is seasonal, also offering a pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, wildflowers, and play areas for kids.

The husband and wife duo who owns the farm hope it attracts more than just kids.

"It adds something more for the older kids who say, ‘ugh I’m too old for the pumpkin patch,’” Susie said. “We certainly went out and explored corn mazes into our college years, so maybe that's just us and how we ended up here."

The farm will be open each weekend from September to the end of October, starting on September 9.

