NTSB announces a two-day investigative hearing into the deadly UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a two-day investigative hearing on May 19 and 20 regarding the deadly crash of United Parcel Service flight 2976 in Louisville.

The Boeing MD-11F cargo airplane was destroyed shortly after takeoff on Nov. 4, 2025. The flight was operating as a domestic cargo route from Louisville to Honolulu.

The crash killed the three crewmembers aboard the airplane and 11 people on the ground. Another 23 people on the ground were injured. One person who was seriously injured died 51 days after the accident.

The hearing will take place at the NTSB boardroom in Washington and will be livestreamed, NTSB announced. The NTSB conducts these investigative hearings to gather information necessary to determine the facts and circumstances of transportation accidents.

While the hearing is open to the public, only NTSB board members, investigators, witnesses, and parties to the hearing are allowed to participate. The agenda, witness list, and other details will be announced in the coming weeks.

