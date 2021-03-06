Numbers continue to decline on anniversary of COVID-19 presence in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On March 6, 2020, Governor Andy Beshear's office called a last-minute afternoon news briefing in Frankfort to tell Kentuckians that COVID-19 was detected in the state.

The first patient was from Cynthiana, but within weeks, the virus had spread to every county in Kentucky.

At least 410,184 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, the one-year anniversary saw another 840 more cases reported.

The first death due to COVID-19 was announced on March 16, 2020. 4,806 people have lost their lives due to the virus in Kentucky, including 52 more that were announced on Saturday.

With three vaccines available to Kentuckians, the numbers continue to trend down.

The state's positivity rate is 4.00%.

There are currently 591 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 171 of those patients are in the ICU and 72 are using a ventilator.