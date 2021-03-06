Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Numbers continue to decline on anniversary of COVID-19 presence in Kentucky

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Governor Beshear speaking during a ceremony to observe the one-year anniversary that COVID-19 was detected in Kentucky
Beshear ceremny.jpg
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 15:31:52-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On March 6, 2020, Governor Andy Beshear's office called a last-minute afternoon news briefing in Frankfort to tell Kentuckians that COVID-19 was detected in the state.

The first patient was from Cynthiana, but within weeks, the virus had spread to every county in Kentucky.

At least 410,184 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, the one-year anniversary saw another 840 more cases reported.

The first death due to COVID-19 was announced on March 16, 2020. 4,806 people have lost their lives due to the virus in Kentucky, including 52 more that were announced on Saturday.

With three vaccines available to Kentuckians, the numbers continue to trend down.

The state's positivity rate is 4.00%.

There are currently 591 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 171 of those patients are in the ICU and 72 are using a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!