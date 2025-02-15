Nursing home in Letcher County prepares for possible evacuation

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to The Mountain Eagle, the Letcher Manor Nursing Home is preparing for the possibility of evacuation as water continues to rise.

"Letcher County EM Director Paul Miles said officials marked a point after the last flood at which evacuations will be made and are watching that mark closely," the publication said. "Staging has already begun in the parking lot in case evacuations become necessary."

They report that the United States Geological Survey river gauge in the city of Whitesburg was measuring at 11.4 feet at 4:15 p.m., over a foot above flood stage.

"Emergency Management has not begun any evacuations but has urged residents not to wait until water is at their homes," The Mountain Eagle said.

Residents are encouraged to move to higher ground immediately when water begins to rise.