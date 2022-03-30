Nursing shortage bill clears Kentucky legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Bill 10, which addresses Kentucky's nursing shortage, cleared the legislature Tuesday. The bill now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.

Kentucky's nursing shortage has only worsened due to the pandemic, but many professionals in the industry have reported feeling overwhelmed and overworked for years.

According to a press release, SB 10 aims to remove red tape that makes it more challenging for nurses to locate in Kentucky, as well as arbitrary enrollment caps created by the Kentucky Board of Nursing (KBN).

Over the past two years, as elective procedures were suspended, thousands of nurses were furloughed and mandates were implemented that deterred some nurses from returning to the job.

After passing out of the House, SB 10 retained its original provisions, including the restructure of KBN which consists of governor-appointed members, without geographic consideration of board members’ location and practice status.

The House’s changes to SB 10 included increasing membership in the KBN by adding one certified registered nurse anesthetist as a member of the board.

SB 10 arranges measures into law that would address the state's nursing shortage and yield positive long-term results.